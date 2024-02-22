PGMA, others greet VG Lilia Pineda on her birthday; robust Pampanga, healthy Kapampangans pushed

By CLAIRE MORALES TRUE, Managing Editor

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga – Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Garcia Pineda, popularly known as “Nanay Baby,” celebrated her 73RD birthday last February 21 at Royce Hotel and Casino, Clark Freeport Zone.

Among her many guests were former President and Speaker and now Pampanga second district Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and lawyer Jose Miguel Arroyo.

The celebration was capped by singing her a birthday song led by husband philantropist and businessman Rodolfo ‘ Bong’ Pineda, son Gov. Dennis Pineda, daughters Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab, Lubao Mayor Esmeraldae Pineda, Pampanga 1st Lady Yolly Pineda and the rest of the Pineda family.

Pineda said in a SunStar report that she is grateful for her life’s journey and wished that she will be able to establish a comprehensive health system that caters to all underprivileged Kapampangans before she retires from politics.

“Ang gusto ko sana maayos ang mga ospital. ‘Yung sistema ko sa pagtulong sa mga may sakit ay in place na at susundin nalang nila. Sana lahat ng ospital ay may medical equipment na at sana matuto na ang mga tao na magpacheck-up at dapat lahat ng gamot ay libre,” the vice governor said.

She hopes to institutionalize the said system to ensure that all necessary assistance is readily available to Kapampangans for the years to come.

Pineda also wishes that Pampanga, including Clark Freeport will take the forefront in progress and development.

She said she is in coordination with Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera in making the freeport a premier tourist destination and encouraging more locators to invest.