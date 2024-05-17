Piolo Pascual scores another best actor win for ‘Mallari, ‘ film set on Netflix

Actor Piolo Pascual won the Film Actor of the Year award for his performance in “Mallari” at the recent Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF), Inc.

“Mallari”, an official entry to the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, is a chilling cinematic journey into the depths of Fr. Juan Severino Mallari’s psyche, the Philippines’ sole documented serial killer from the 19th century. This meticulously crafted and the first-ever Filipino film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures intertwines historical accuracy with psychological horror. Three major characters were brought to life by Piolo, Malaya reported.

This marks Piolo’s second Best Actor recognition, following his victory at the inaugural Manila International Film Festival in January 2024 in Hollywood, USA. Pascual, accompanied by Mentorque producer John Bryan Diamante, executive producer Rona Banaag, Clever Minds co-owner and supervising producer Omar Sortijas, director Derick Cabrido, along with his “Mallari” co-stars Jane Salvador and Ron Angeles, personally accepted the prestigious award.

The film’s impact extended far beyond domestic borders, becoming an official part of the inaugural Manila International Film Festival, a visionary project launched by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority/MMFF acting Chair Atty. Romando S. Artes. “Mallari’s” overwhelming success and positive reception have opened doors for numerous collaborations, much to the delight of the budding producer.

Come August, Mentorque Productions, in partnership with Project 8 Projects, owned by directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, is set to make waves at the 2024 Cinemalaya Film Festival.

The recently completed shooting of “Kono Basho” in Japan was proudly announced by Mentorque’s Bryan Diamante on Facebook, featuring an image of two women adorned in black kimonos.

“A Mentorque Productions and Project 8 Projects collaboration. TWO WORLDS COLLIDE IN FILIPINO FILM SET IN JAPAN, KONO BASHO, STARRING GABBY PADILLA AND ARISA NAKANO! (emojis of the Philippine flag and Japan’s flag). At the helm is visual artist JAIME PACENA in his directorial debut KONO BASHO, an entry to this year’s Cinemalaya Film Festival,” Diamante wrote.

Recent sightings of Bryan with Angkas president George Royeca and directors Dolly Dulu and Ivan Andrew Payawal suggest a potential collaboration with the motorcycle ride-hailing platform in an upcoming project.

Additionally, a post featuring Bryan alongside Paul Soriano of Ten17P, his wife Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, and the couple Mikee Morada and Alex Gonzaga-Morada, owners of TinCan Productions, hints at further exciting partnerships.

Amid these developments, Diamante is laser-focused on the fantasy-drama “Biringan,” his entry for the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival.

The producer’s excitement is further amplified by the 14 nominations garnered by “Mallari” at the upcoming FAMAS Awards on May 26 at the Manila Hotel.

The nominations include Best Actor (Piolo Pascual), Best Picture (Mentorque Productions/Clever Minds), Best Director (Derick Cabrido), Best Screenplay (Enrico C. Santos), Best Cinematography (Pao Orendain), Best Child Actor (Kian Co), Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Diaz), Best Supporting Actor (JC Santos), Best Editing (Noah Tonga), Best Sound (Immanuel Verona and Nerikka Salim), Best Production Design (Marielle Hizon), Best Visual Effects (Gaspar Mangarin), Best Theme Song (“Pag-ibig na Sumpa” by JK Labajo), and Best Musical Score (Von De Guzman).

“Mallari” makes its debut on Netflix on June 21.