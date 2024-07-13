Plunder, graft complaints filed vs Rodrigo Duterte, Bong Go, others

MANILA – Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed plunder complaints against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the alleged anomalous award of 184 government contracts worth more than P6 billion.

In a 30-page complaint, Trillanes alleged that Duterte and Go facilitated corrupt practices in the awarding of contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother.

The complaints included Go’s father Deciderio and half-brother Alfredo, who are supposedly contractors of projects involving the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Trillanes also included a complaint of violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees against Duterte and Sen. Go.

Citing Commission on Audit documents, Trillanes noted in the complaint that Deciderio’s CTLG Builders was awarded 125 public works projects from 2007 to 2018 worth P4.89 billion.

Alfredo’s Alfrego Builders and Supply bagged 59 projects from 2007 to 2018 amounting to 1.74 billion.

The companies were allegedly not qualified to bid for big-ticket projects under the Contractor’s License Law.

Trillanes claimed both companies lacked the required contractors’ license to undertake such large-scale projects, with many contracts exceeding their allowable project cost limits.

“All the elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” he said.

Besides violating Republic Act (RA) No. 7080 (The Anti-Plunder Act), Duterte and Go were also accused of allegedly violating RA 3019 (The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), and RA 6713 (The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).