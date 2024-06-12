PNP raids Quiboloy lair, hit for excessive force

DAVAO CITY – Vice President Sara Duterte called for orderly rule of law following the failed serving of arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy in Buhangin District, Davao City.

In a statement, Duterte said the “excessive” display of force before the civilians is questionable.

“Kaisa ako sa mga nananawagan ng maayos, katanggap-tanggap at makataong pagpapairal ng batas at pagtataguyod ng hustisya sa ating bansa (I am one with those pleading for an orderly, acceptable and humane rule of law and upholding of justice),” she said.

“Sa ating pagpapairal ng batas, huwag nating kalimutan ang kaligtasan ng lahat, lalo na ng mga sibilyan, at mahalagang matiyak na malayo sa panganib ang mga kabataan (In the implementation of law, let’s not forget the safety of everyone, especially of the civilians and it is important to ensure that our youth is far from danger),” Duterte added.

The Vice President also mentioned the need to uphold respect and peace, while urging Dabawenyos to remain calm despite the issue.

“Huwag din sana nating kalimutan na ang pandarahas sa ating mga mamamayan ay paglapastangan sa ating demokrasya (Let’s not forget that violence to our citizens undermines our democracy),” she said.

Police officers failed to find Quiboloy during the serving of the warrant arrest on Monday.

Quiboloy has three non-bailable arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

The Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-11) clarified that the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel who served the arrest warrant of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy were carrying basic law enforcement equipment.

“Under established rules of engagement and operational procedures, our police personnel carry basic police equipment as part and mandated by our police operational procedures such as but not limited to issued firearms, restraining devices, personal protective equipment, and other accessories required for a particular type of operation being conducted,” PRO-11 said.

PRO-11 also reaffirmed PNP’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all individuals.

“The service of warrants of arrest of Pastor Quiboloy and several other co-accused was carried out in accordance with valid warrants issued by several courts. The operation was conducted with the utmost consideration for safety and regularity, following strict protocols to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of the public,” it said.