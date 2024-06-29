Ruffa Gutierrez admits relationship with Herbert Bautista

Yes, actress Ruffa Gutierrez has admitted that she is in a relationship with actor and former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista.

“I never go into a relationship that’s not serious,” Ruffa said in a candid YouTube interview with ABS-CBN’s Karen Davila posted on Thursday, June 20 and reported by the network, GMA News, Rappler and other media.

Ruffa, 49, was with daughters Lorin and Venice when she admitted her current relationship status. Her daughters said they approved of Bautista, 56, as their mother’s new partner.

Lorin and Venice were asked about what they want for their mother in terms of her love life.

“Her current partner is a really nice guy, he treats her well, and she is ecstatic about him,” Venice said. Ruffa’s daughters are hopeful about being bridesmaids if she decides to remarry.

“I don’t want anything specific for her. I want her to be happy and whatever that looks like… So I never really thought too much about. Me and my sister don’t get too overly involved,” Lorin said.

Gutierrez was giddy when asked about his status with Bautista, sayting: “It’s always serious.”

“I think now it’s just better that, a quiet personal life leads to more happiness. I’ll never go into a relationship that’s not serious. I’m always the serious type,” she revealed describing her relationship with the former politician.

Gutierrez recalled that she started developing with Bautista when they worked together in “The House Arrest Of Us” in 2020.

The former beauty queen was touched when he included her daughters Lorin and Venice on their first date.

“They were included on our first date. Very proper. Sinundo kami sa bahay tapos sinama ‘yung mga anak ko, sabi: ‘I wanna meet them and to make sure that they’re okay with him and everyone is comfortable’ and that was Christmas time,” she said.

Her daughters are happy with her love life, with Venice saying: “Honestly, just seeing our mom with him. She was just so happy.”

“I do think that the tell-tale sign that this is real and this is a really strong connection is that he helped her get back into school and really encouraged that for her,” Lorin added.

Ruffa was previously married to Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, whom she wed in March 2003 after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2007, she left Istanbul and returned to the Philippines to raise her daughters as a solo parent. According to a GMA Network report, Ruffa claimed her ex-husband tortured her for 15 hours, including beating her, cutting her hair, locking her in a closet, threatening her family, and “everything that was considered abusive.”

Ruffa was granted an annulment in 2012.

Following her marriage, Ruffa dated actor John Lloyd Cruz and Jordan Mouyal.

Herbert was Quezon City mayor from 2010 to 2019. He previously had a long-term live-in partner, Tates Gana, and dated the Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino. (Jennifer T. Santos)