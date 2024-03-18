San Diego Mayor Gloria, Cabaldon, Caloza with primary; Lauron tops Superior Court judge poll

By Jun Nucum and Claire Morales True

SAN DIEGO – Filipino Americans made good showing in the last primary as San Diego’s FilAm Mayor Todd Gloria scored a big win assuring him of a second term with over 50 percent of the votes.

While many FilAm candidates scored well on their way to making history, some of their countrymen were not as fortunate as they were eliminated in the primary in some races.

In San Bernardino County, Filipino American deputy district attorney Michelle Lauron won by landslide for Superior Court judge in the county garnering 74.7 percent of the votes.

In the race for the California State Senate, long-time mayor of West Sacramento, Christopher Cabaldon, was close second in the race for the 3rd District but is assured of victory in the November election.

For the California Assembly District’s 52, Jessica Caloza, an aide to Attorney General Rob Bonta, was a topnotcher besting nine other candidates and is poised to make history in November as the first Filipina in the assembly. In Los Angeles, Filipino

American tenant rights attorney

Ysabel Jurado surged

ahead of incumbent Kevin de

León and, at press time, was leading the race

for Los Angeles’ 14th District City

Council seat.

If she wins, Jurado would

make history as the first Fil-Am

LA City Council member. The 14th District encompasses

Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights,

Downtown Los Angeles,

El Sereno and Northeast Los

Angeles. Gloria topped the field of five candidates in the mayoralty primary, accounting for 108,183 votes (50.3%). Behind him and most probable opponent in the runoff elections is police officer Larry Turner with 50,809 votes (23.6%). In distant third was attorney Genevieve Jones Wright with 32,204 votes (15%), Jane Glasson, 15,602 (7.3%) and Dan Smiechowski, 8,332 (3.9%). Gloria, a Democrat, is proud of his Filipino roots, although he is also of Dutch, Puerto Rican, and Native American descent. He was a member of the California State Assembly when he made waves in the last San Diego mayoralty election and won as the first Filipino and person of color and first open gay mayor of the city. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of San Diego, Gloria was interim mayor of San Diego in August 2013, following the resignation of Mayor Bob Filner, until March 2014. He has also served as member of the San Diego City Council representing District 3 for eight years.

Lauron, who has put her commitment to justice and courtroom experience to work, bested his opponent Dieter Dammeier.

Lauron was thankful to the voters.

“I’m humbled and honored to have earned the support and trust of the people of San Bernardino County,” Lauron said.

San Bernardino County Supervising Deputy District Attorneys Association spokesman Douglas Poston called Lauron’s “big win” a bittersweet moment. While San Bernardino Superior Court was gaining a new judge, the District Attorney’s Office was losing a “great colleague.”

“We’re also very pleased the voters in both San Bernardino and Merced counties saw through the chicanery and elected the right people,” Poston added that it is very misleading to the public in both counties that fact that Dammeier was allowed to run for office in both counties. “No one should want a judge who focuses on loopholes instead of the law.”

The criticism surrounded a loophole in California election law, which remains murky about whether a candidate is allowed to seek more than one public office at the same time.

Driven by an unwavering dedication to fairness and impartial justice, Lauron said she will put her commitment to justice and courtroom experience to work as a Superior Court judge.

Lauron shares her judicial philosophy on her campaign website: “Judges must enforce laws as written, protect everyone’s Constitutional rights, appropriately punish the guilty, never silence the voices of victims and always free the innocent.”

Lauron and her husband Michael, also a career prosecutor, have been married for over 27 years. The couple has two adult children. They are active in their church, leading faith formation classes and involved in numerous marriage and youth ministries.

Another winner was erstwhile long-time Mayor of West Sacramento Christopher Cabaldon who took second place in primary and arranged a faceoff with frontrunner Tom Bogue in the November ballot for the California State Senate District 3.