Senior San Diego man sentenced for battery, hate crime against Asian-American cop

By Gilda Balan, Correspondent

SAN DIEGO — It is hard to let this hatemonger use his age as an excuse for committing an obvious hate crime, and against an officer of the law at that.

A 68-year-old San Diego man not only yelled racial insults at an Asian-American police officer, he also made the more serious mistake of physically striking him.

John Richards pled guilty last week to a charge of battery on a police officer, as well as allegation of a hate crime. Richards was immediately sentenced to one year of probation and 141 days in custody, 60 days of which will be served in an inpatient residential treatment program, according to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

A report which came out in the Times of San Diego quoted the City Attorney’s Office as stating that Richards was being transported to a hospital on Aug. 26, 2022 when he “began hurling racial insults at an Asian American police officer, while also yelling that the officer should have been killed.”

Richards then hit the policeman and tried to kick him, said the City Attorney’s Office.

The incident was highlighted as an example of a rising trend of hate-related crimes against Asian Americans, which were occurring at greater frequency two years ago.

This was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which haters mistakenly blamed on the Asian-American community as being behind its spread in the US.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot said, “Our country has witnessed an unacceptable level of anti-Asian hate crimes, which is why we are determined to respond forcefully to every local incident.”

Elliot added that the unnamed cop “was simply doing his job when he was attacked because of his Asian ancestry. We all have an obligation to confront race-based hatred when we see it.”

Although there are indications that the number of hate crimes against Asian-Americans has abated, they still occur in nearly all US states. A small number has resulted in serious physical injury, mostly against women or elders of the community, and even death in some cases.