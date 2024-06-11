SKY RIVER CASINO ANNOUNCES AND OUTLINES EXPANSION PLANS AS IT CONTINUES TO SET NEW STANDARDS OF EXCELLENCE IN INDUSTRY





Already home to gaming, entertainment, 18 elevated restaurants and bars,

Sky River will expand to offer a hotel, day spa, pool, event space, and more

ELK GROVE, Calif. (June 7, 2024) – Today, Wilton Rancheria and their partner Boyd Gaming

Corporation formally announced and outlined exciting expansion plans for the Sky River Casino, which

first opened on August 15, 2022. Conveniently located just off Highway 99 in Elk Grove, future

expansion plans for Sky River Casino include an expanded gaming floor, additional High Limit room, a

300-room state-of-the-art hotel, luxurious spa, spectacular outdoor pool, and an innovative meeting, event and entertainment space. As an architectural highlight, a dramatic hotel atrium ceiling will allow for

breathtaking views of the sky above – one of many features that pay tribute to the Tribe’s close

connection to nature.

With work planned to begin on a new parking structure this year, the ambitious expansion plans will roll

out in two construction phases as outlined below:

Phase 1 Expansion Plans

 Multi-story, 1,600 space parking garage

 Enhanced Valet service area and new Porte Cochere

Phase 2 Expansion Plans

 300-room state-of-the-art hotel

 Outdoor pool

 Day spa

 Multi-use event and entertainment space

 400 additional slot gaming options

 Additional, elevated High Limit and VIP gaming area

While timing is subject to change based on construction, availability of materials, and weather- related

variables, Phase I is expected to be completed by summer 2025 and Phase 2 by early 2027.

“We are very proud of what we have created – and continue to imagine – at Sky River Casino,” said Jesus

Tarango, Wilton Rancheria Chairman. “With these expansion plans now firmly in process, the future is

even brighter for the Elk Grove community, greater Sacramento area, and for generations of Wilton

Rancheria people, the only federally recognized Tribe in Sacramento County. I want to thank the Tribal

Elders and citizens of Wilton Rancheria for their support. We would also like to gratefully acknowledge

the invaluable support extended by the City of Elk Grove, Sacramento County, and our state leaders,

along with the incredible reception by an amazing and welcoming Northern California community.”

Wilton Rancheria currently possesses nearly 140 acres of land, including Sky River Casino and the

parcels surrounding it. This includes 77 acres of the Tribe’s traditional Rancheria land which was recently

put into federal trust with plans to develop Tribal services and preserve its great cultural legacy.

“These expansion plans for Sky River will continue to set new standards of excellence for casino

experiences not only in the Sacramento area but throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Sky

River Casino President Michael J. Facenda. “Once we have a world class hotel, event space and other

highly desirable amenities, we will offer a destination of appeal to guests who will travel in search of

elevated experiences that are highlighted by lively gaming and entertainment, amazing culinary options,

upscale overnight accommodations, and relaxing environments.”



Currently, Sky River Casino employs approximately 1,600 team members (more than half of whom are

Charter Team Members who have been with Sky River since before doors opened nearly two years ago).

With these expansion plans, approximately 200 new job opportunities will be created to accommodate the

new offerings, amenities, and experiences.

For more information about Sky River Casino and its offerings, please call 916-866-0200 or visit

www.SkyRiver.com. For more information about Wilton Rancheria, please visit www.WiltonRancheria-

nsn.gov.



About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino was built by Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which is

managing the property for the tribe. The casino opened in August 2022 and includes 100,000 sq ft of

gaming, 2,100 slot machines, 80 table games, and 18 elevated restaurants, bars, and lounge destinations.

To learn more, visit www.SkyRiver.com.

About Wilton Rancheria



Wilton Rancheria is proud to be the Capitol Tribe with its home in Sacramento County. The Tribe’s

government is divided into four separate branches: a General Council, comprised of all voting members;

the Office of the Chair and Vice-Chair, which administers all Tribal departments and programs; the Tribal

Council, which enacts legislation and oversees the budget; and the Tribal Court, which hears all cases and

controversies under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. To learn more, visit www.WiltonRancheria-nsn.gov.