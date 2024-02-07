Sky River Casino Celebrates Lunar New Year with $300,000 Year of Dragon Giveaway and Red Envelope Table Game Hot Seats this February

Sky River Casino is excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year with big prizes for Sky River

Rewards members. We wish everyone good luck and a prosperous Year of the Dragon!

$300,000 Year of Dragon Giveaway

Join the $300,000 Year of the Dragon Giveaway every Friday in February, from 8pm-11:30pm.

Earn entries for your chance to win a share of over $75,000 in prizes each week, including two

guaranteed winners of $18,800 cash!

Red Envelope Table Game Hot Seats

Play Table Games every Tuesday in February, from 5pm – 10pm for your chance to win up to

$8,000 cash! One lucky winner will be awarded a cash prize every 20 minutes in our Table Game

Exclusive Hot Seat promotion!

Enjoy over 2,100 slot machines and more than 80 table games at Sky River Casino, and

experience the Height of Hospitality. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big and have a great

time at Sky River Casino during the Lunar New Year!

Sky River Casino is also proud to announce that Leung’s White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance

Association will be returning for a special lion dance performance on February 11, 2024 at

11AM in honor of the Lunar New Year. Come watch the amazing performance at Sky River

Casino and bring home some good fortune.

Mouth-watering dim sum, wok rice and noodles dishes are available at Sky River Casino inside

Dragon Beaux, as well as Koi Palace Express, a fast casual experience inside The Market at

Sky River. Dragon Beaux also offers special hot pot and Lunar New Year delicacies. For more

information and to make a reservation, please visit Skyriver.com/dining-and-

drinks/dragonbeaux.

For more details on the Lunar New Year celebrations at Sky River Casino, please visit us

online at www.SkyRiver.com.

