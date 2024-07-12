Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union expressway extension by 59 kms more set

LA UNION/MANILA – Yes, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) will soon be extended from Rosario town to San Juan.

The 59-kilometer extension costing P23 billion was made official with the signing of concession agreement witnessed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Speaking at the signing, Marcos said the project will usher further economic development in northern Luzon.

“With the signed Concession Agreement for the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway or TPLEX Extension Project, we are now witnessing another milestone that brings into fruition the Build Better More infrastructure program,” Marcos said.

“The TPLEX Extension Project exemplifies our dedication to progress, the extension of our dreams, and the opportunities we want to give to our people,” he said.

Spanning 59.4 kilometers, the TPLEX extension project is a four-lane toll road with five interchanges starting from the last exit of the TPLEX in Rosario, La Union until San Juan, La Union.

Once completed, this P23.36-billion Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Public Works and Highways and San Miguel Holdings Corp. is expected to reduce travel time between Rosario and San Juan from the current 1.5-hour travel time to around 40 minutes.

Aside from bringing in tourists and economic activities more quickly to the northern part of the country, Marcos said the project will also bring resources and food faster to the southern parts of Luzon.

The Chief Executive lauded San Miguel Corp. for remaining the government’s partner in advancing development even as he called on the timely completion of all the project’s segments.

“I appeal to [the] San Miguel Holdings Corporation to complete the TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028 and all other sections as scheduled, [and] to ensure that every person involved in this project — whether in the office or in the construction zone — will work with determination and integrity, day in and day out,” he said.