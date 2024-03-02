Texas man pleads guilty to attacking Asian family

By Gilda Balan, Correspondent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the old song goes, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

A young man learned this lesson recently after a Texas court found him guilty of assaulting an Asian family with a knife.

As reported in Oxygen True Crime and written by Gina Tron, suspect Jose Gomez lll, 21, pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for attacking a family, including two young children aged six and two.

Because the court determined that what Gomez did was a hate crime, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

The attack took place inside a Sam’s Club on March 14, 2020.

The US Department of Justice said the Midland resident “pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime for attacking an Asian family be believed was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic because he believed them to be Chinese.”

He initially stalked the family, then stopped for a while to pick up a serrated steak knife inside the store.

What he did next should enrage any decent, law-abiding citizen. He first punched then cut the father, then turned his misplaced ire on the two youngsters.

With a second knife, he attacked the two-year-old and the six-year-old, who were seated in the basket of a shopping cart.

He managed to slice open the face of the six-year-old, known only as RC. The cut came close to his right eye and split his right ear.

Gomez could have done much worse as he later stated that he wanted to kill RC. Luckily, an employee of the store came to the rescue, getting stabbed in the process but still able to pin down the assailant.

It was clearly a hate crime since Gomez shouted “Get out of America!” even as he was pinned down. He blamed the family for bringing the coronavirus to the US.

The Oxygen story quoted Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division as saying, “An Asian family was shopping when the defendant brutally attacked them because of their race and because he blamed them for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Clarke added: “Racially motivated hate crimes targeting the Asian American community are on the rise and have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities regardless of race, color, or national origin.”

Although Gomez is likely to be locked up for life, the possibility of parole sometime down the road is not excluded. Because he committed a heinous crime at such a young age, it is hoped that he will eventually realize the seriousness of his crime, repent, and pay his debt to society.

His family name indicates that he has Latino roots, so he should further realize that he, too, belongs to a minority who have faced racial discrimination for no justifiable reason.

As an aside, his family name is also common among Filipinos and FilAms, although there is little to suggest he has Filipino roots.