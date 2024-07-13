The Outsider: MWSS, MTFI recognize partners, stakeholders

It was a fitting event to cap the celebration of Philippine Environment Month as the Million Trees Foundation, Inc. and Metropolitan Waterworks Sewerage System (MWSS) honored partners and stakeholders during the second Annual Million Trees Challenge (AMTC) Recognition and Pledging Session 2024 last July 1.

I am happy to share that AMTC has been consistent in meeting its target of one million trees planted annually. Ensuring this success has necessitated the establishment of the Million Trees Foundation in 2021.

MTFI recognizes the contributions of its partners and stakeholders in the attainment of its objective to rehabilitate critical watersheds through reforestation and tree-planting activities. Financial support was extended to MTFI by San Miguel Corporation’s Chairman and CEO Don Ramon S. Ang, Maynilad, Manila Water, and new institutional partners QBE and Grundfos.

The AMTC Champion of Trees award is being given to partners and stakeholders who have planted 25,000 trees or more for 2023. Recipients of the award were: DENR 4A who leads the list with 288,360 trees planted, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (222,280), Laguna Lake Development Authority (148,182), World Wide Fund for Nature PH (125,200), Manila Water Company, Inc. (118,000), National Power Corporation (86,750), MWSS CO (80,000), Luzon Water Development Corporation (60,000), Professional Regulation Commission (43,926), LGU of General Nakar (42,284), DENR R3 (37,227), ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc. (36,920), MWSS RO (26,000), and DENR NCR.

Recognized with individual awards called Kampeon ng TubigKanlungan were General Nakar Mayor Eliseo R. Ruzol, DENR NCR Executive Director Jacqueline A. Caancan, DENR CALABARZON Executive Director Nilo B. Tamoria, Maynilad President & CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez, Manila Water President & CEO Jose Emmanuel Victor A. De Dios, Don Ramon S. Ang, and Sta. Clara International Corp. Chairman & Managing Director Nicandro G. Linao. The awardees have shown their dedication and commitment to boost the advocacy of the AMTC and MTFI through their exemplary leadership- in the development and implementation of management initiatives in the restoration, protection and conservation of beneficiary watersheds.

For its Institutional Awards, Plaques of Recognition under the category Nature Heroes were given to Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Manila Water Company, Inc. and Grundfos Philippines; QBE Group Shared Services, Inc. was awarded under the Eco Guardians category while San Miguel Corporation garnered the award as Champion of Nature. Also recognized was Sta. Clara International Corporation.

Special awards were given to ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc – Bantay Kalikasan, Dr. Cesar T. Quiambao, Rotary Metro East Taytay PP Jose Rommel Mina, PSE-Tourung Kalikasan, Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council, and JCI Sen. Victor Jose Luciano, the first Green Army Brigade Commander.

Coinciding with the recognition and awarding ceremony was the pledging session that generated 2.7 million trees to be planted, the biggest so far in AMTC’s history. This is more than the 1.36 million trees pledged last year.

The pledges came from 31 partners with Dr. Cesar Quiambao’s commitment of 700,000 trees topping the list. DA/Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council committed to plant at least 500,000 while DENR 4A pledged to plant 400,000 more.

Looking back in 2017 when we held the tree-planting kickoff activity at Ipo watershed led by then MWSS Administrator and AMTC Gen. Reynaldo V. Velasco , pledges reached 1.5 million trees, from the initial 1,050,000 pledges two weeks earlier. Since then, the

pledges were never fewer than one million trees except of course during the CoViD years.

In her welcome remarks, MWSS Administrator Engr. Leonor Cleofas said the event “also highlights our pledge to address the critical need to preserve our natural resources for future generations.” She stressed that this resonates with the mission of AMTC.

DA Undersecretary Deogracias Victor Savellano, who was guest of honor and keynote speaker, said that the AMTC “embodies the spirit of unity and determination that transcends borders and unites people from all of walks of life.” He added that each tree planted “represents not only a tangible contribution to combatting climate change but also a symbol of hope and renewal of community systems worldwide.” Usec Savellano, who is also vice chairman of the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council, encouraged utilizing bamboo seedlings in tree-planting activities and reforestation. He shared that the DA has established bamboo nurseries. Bamboo leaves according to him can be used as raw materials for livestock feeds.

Meanwhile, in his inspirational message, Maynilad President & CEO Ramoncito Fernandez reaffirmed Maynilad’s commitment to AMTC and dedication to ensuring a sustainable and resilient water supply for the communities it serves. “We pledge to reforest a total of 450 hectares of forestlands in the Ipo, Kaliwa and La Mesa watersheds, planting 220,000 seedlings,” he said.

MTFI is grateful to all partners and stakeholders who are committed to help attain the goal of 10 million trees more in 2030. As MTFI looks forward to spread its activities to benefit other critical watersheds in the country, it acknowledges that more collaboration is needed for environmental sustainability.