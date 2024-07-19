THE OUTSIDER: Pagcor chief twits online gaming ban — Bad idea that  will benefit only  illegal POGOs

What began as a customary Senate inquiry has evolved into a full-blown scandal engulfing a town mayor, police officers, prominent politicians and a few of the high and mighty.

As soon as the controversy erupted, the illegal POGO companies fell one by one in a manner likened to the “shit hitting the fan”, and everyone got smeared along the way, including the duly-licensed POGO or Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Amid the raging brouhaha, Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco found himself being drawn into the fray.

Since Pagcor is the supposed regulator of gaming in this country, Tengco understandably can’t skip Senate summons for him to testify or risk being cited in contempt.

Tengco, who has been named “Executive of the Year” by a prestigious award-giving body in global gaming early this year, lived up to this billing.

With Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presiding over the Senate iquiry, Tengco gave senators details of what he knew including those who had lobbied or have been lobbying for POGO licenses to operate.

Soon enough, Tengco dropped a bombshell by naming former Duterte spokesman Harry Roque as one of those who were lawyering for a POGO company.

But Tengco didn’t say whether it was an illegal POGO or a duly-licensed one which got Roque to sign up and put his reputation at stake.

Illegally operating POGOs and the perceived social evils they bring about led many senators to rethink their position on the game of chance.

Two senators went a step farther in their apparent bid to score more “pogi points” among the voters by filing legislative proposals that seek to impose a nationwide ban against online gambling: Senator Peter Alan Cayetano filed Senate bill 63 while Senator Joel Villanueva crafted SB 1281, a proposal that the Pagcor chief opposed for a sound reason.

In their separate explanatory notes to their proposals, both Villanueva and Cayetano singled out the ill-effects of e-sabong such as addiction leading to financial ruin and dysfunctional families, and cited the case of 34 individuals who went missing allegedy due to their link to e-sabong or online cockfighting.

They didn’t however cite other concrete and preponderant evidence to justify a sweeping ban against online gaming although it must be noted that former President Duterte in 2022 prohibited e-sabong following the case of the missing cockfighting aficionados.

The Pagcor chief executive, a true-blue Atenean, invoked real and actual revenue losses (P40 billion annually) in an attempt to convince the Senate to drop the proposed ban.

“If that proposal will be passed, and in these difficult times that everyone is facing today, I believe 40 billion pesos is a big amount that we will forgo,” Tengco said at the Senate hearing.

On Gatchalian’s questioning, Tengco said PAGCOR was able to collect P13.7 billion from gross gaming revenues (GGR) for online gaming alone by the end of 2023.

For the first half of this year, Tengco said Pagcor generated P17.5 billion from online gambling.

“That’s why, if we will be able to turn the non-registered into registered (ones) or the illegals to become legal, I am very confident that PAGCOR will generate anywhere from 38 billion pesos to around 42 billion pesos from the online gaming licensees alone,” he said.

You can forgive Tengco for his bullish remarks because Pagcor’s figures don’t lie.

In the first half of the year, PAGCOR chalked up a hefty net income of P6.56 billion, more than double the previous figures, buoyed by sweeping reforms that Tengco introduced under the new administration.



The total gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the Philippine gaming industry also posted robust growth, climbing 19.21% to P194.743 billion.



These gains enabled PAGCOR to remit P31.82 billion in cash dividends to the National Treasury in the first half, up from P22.62 billion in the same period last year.

Nearly half of the gaming revenues, or 45.53%, were derived from the online gaming sector—comprising E-Games, E-Bingo, and bingo grantees—generating a total of P20.66 billion.



Integrated resorts and licensed casinos contributed P16.06 billion to PAGCOR’s gaming revenues, accounting for a 35.439% share, while PAGCOR-operated casinos under the Casino Filipino brand generated P6.93 billion, representing a 15.27% contribution to total gaming revenues.



Tengco expressed confidence that PAGCOR is on course to surpass the P100 billion annual gross revenue milestone this year, driven by remarkable growth in the E-Games sector and the burgeoning interest from players and investors eyeing the Philippine market.



In terms of GGR, licensed casinos remained the largest contributors in the first half, generating P99.16 billion.



The e-Games sector saw revenues rising more than threefold to P63.01 billion.

There’s a gray market that promises a windfall of between P200 billion to P250 billion for PAGCOR if regulated properly, he said.

Tengco made a strong point that if all these online companies were properly regulated, PAGCOR would get a huge amount of tax which in turn would benefit the public and the country.

This goes without saying that PAGCOR is sitting pretty amid the thankless job of regulating a blue-chip industry that is a source of funding for some government projects and charity, Tengco said.

PAGCOR Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva told the Senate hearing that 5,793 of 7,747 illegal online gambling sites have been shut down, leaving 1,954 sites on the active list.

PAGCOR has been monitoring not only the illegal online games but also other classifications like e-sabong, Facebook ads, mobile applications, offshore sites, spam messages including those in Telegram.

Regulation, not a sweeping ban, is the best answer to the issue of revenue generation, Tengco told the senators.

If the PAGCOR chief would have his way, I believe he would keep POGOs on the active list as these are not exactly a bad proposition.