Through a Looking Glass (Alice H Reyes): The quest for pleasure

It is natural for human beings to seek pleasure, but to make it the be-all and end-all of life is not advisable.

One works to provide the needs of one’s family and after a hard day’s work, finds time to relax and enjoy food and drink and the company of friends.

There is nothing wrong with that. “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, as the saying goes.

Sadly there are people who go to the extreme. These are the hedonists to whom pleasure is all that matters.

They go through the motions of working with the sole purpose of spending whatever time they have after work in enjoyment.

I notice hedonists in young couples who choose not to have children because they do not want the responsibility of raiding them.

I see hedonism in spouses who , disappointed or disillusioned with their partners, choose pleasure before duty.

It is not for us to judge people for the choices they make . We can only pray for the day when they realize that pleasure is not all that matters.

Hopefully, it will not be too late!