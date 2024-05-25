TPLEx extension, 124 PPP projects worth P3 trillion lined up

BAGUIO CITY – The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center currently has 125 projects worth P3 trillion in the pipeline.

Of the 125 PPP projects, the P23.40 billion Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) extension project is in the most advanced stage.

The 59.4-kilometer four-lane toll road will start from the last exit of TPLEX in Rosario, La Union and will end in San Juan, La Union.



“[The projects are] in various stages including those with ongoing procurement, in the approval stage, unsolicited proposals being reviewed by implementing agency, those in early project stages either PDMF (Project Development and Monitoring Facility) or a study conducted by another consultant of the implementing agency,” PPP Center deputy executive director Jeffrey Manalo said on the sidelines of the business journalism seminar here organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines over the weekend.

Manalo said the other projects now progressing include the P12.75 billion upgrade, expansion, operations and maintenance of the Laguindingan Airport in Northern Mindanao; P4.53 billion New Bohol International Airport; P9.49 billion University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Cancer Center; and P400 million Dialysis Center for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

“It has already completed the challenge process and was already awarded so the next after the contract award is the contract signing,” he said.

Data released by the PPP Center showed that San Miguel Holdings Corporation is the original proponent of the TPLEX extension project.

Most of the projects will likely be awarded within the year.

“The Laguindingan airport project is already in the challenge process. For the Bohol Airport, I understand the negotiation period was already completed so they’re supposed to wrap things up then get the final approval for the negotiated terms so that they can do the comparative challenge,” Manalo said.

Other projects include the Bislig Bulk Water Supply and Bislig City Septage Project in Surigao del Sur; Negros Occidental Bulk Water Supply Project; Metro Manila Subway Project Operations and Maintenance (O&M); North-South Commuter Railway Project; San Ramon Newport Project in the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone; Cagayan Valley Medical Center-Hemodialysis Center; and the UP-PGH Diliman Project. (Claire Morales True)