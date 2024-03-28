UPSIDE (Cherie Querol Moreno): Gen Zer is Daly City’s youngest commissioner

(First of 2 Parts)

DALY CITY, California- Generation Z – the latest global population to enter the workforce – has arrived in the public service ecosystem of this city.

Student and already a seasoned community advocate Fernando Montanes swore in March 13 as a Daly City Recreation Commissioner. He will join four residents appointed by the City Council to advise them and the Recreation Services Department on safe and appropriate activities that bring enjoyment to residents of all ages.

Familiarly called “Rec,” the department “works closely with youth and students, providing them services and programs that promote community welfare, extracurricular activities, sports, and other fun and active things,” says the Westmoor High School alum. “So as someone who works with youth and students, I considered the recreation commission the perfect entryway to public service.”



Then-Mayor Ray Buenaventura announced the appointment in his last City Council meeting in January. Council members unanimously approved.

Montanes envisions himself pressing for funding to preserve and expand cultural celebrations that bring together the city’s various populations, while also addressing mental health and loneliness among issues besetting the many generations that call Daly City home.

At 23, he will be the youngest of all city commissioners, being among an estimated 60 million in this country born after 1995 and before 2015, depending on the defining institute.

Sharing the reins of the city leadership was a matter of time for the demographic cohort born in the first half of the twentyteens.

GENERATION WHAT?

Dubbed Gen Z for short, the successors of Millennials are independent, competitive and open-minded, according to LinkedIn, which also describes them as “risk-averse,” having grown up during the Great Recession of 2008 that “fundamentally impacted their world view.”

Those characteristics fit Montanes, though more significant personal factors molded his character.

He was 6 years old when his widow mother Lilibeth Fortuna Montanes brought him and his older sister Carla to this country to join their grandmother Adela Pontiga Fortuna in Daly City. Their elders had uprooted from their hometown Nagcarlan, Laguna, in the late 1960s “during the Marcos regime,” he notes, for a brighter future.

In the absence of his father Carlos Montanes, a car salesman who had died before he was born, Fernando’s mother, sister and grandmother showered him with support and encouragement.

“I was raised by strong women and I credit that for how I am as a man today,” Montanes told Inquirer.netUSA.

They imprinted principles he holds dear, particularly “caring for our elders.”



“My family and community recognize the wisdom and wealth of knowledge that elders have to offer,” he explained. He defined his valued community as the “church, school, or simply our distant relatives who live next door (because) collective life is a foundation of how my family and I continue to live in Daly City.”



Montanes considers himself as a “Filipino who lives in America” rather than “Filipino American” despite having been in the United States over two decades.



“I never really adapted to the full American identity as someone raised in a Filipino household,” Fernando qualified.

The pandemic upended the world as we know it and yet the past four years were transformative for Montanes.

He was 18 he got his first job as sales associate at World Market in Serramonte Center in one of two life pauses he took that led to an epiphany. – Adapted from original reprinted with permission from INQUIRER.NETUSA

(TO BE CONCLUDED)

###

Cherie Querol Moreno is Executive Editor of Philippine News Today.