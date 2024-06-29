Upside: Gay couple now free from legal barriers

SAN FRANCISCO – For the first time since she left the Philippines in the 1980s, Shirl Tan returned recently to her birth country from San Francisco. She had departed as a single tourist and returned as wife, mother to twin adult sons and a bona fide permanent resident of the United States.

Her journey sounds typical of countless accidental and planned immigration stories, which is farthest from her experience.

The three decades Tan spent away from her original homeland were fraught as these played out in the public eye long before the advent of social media.

VERY MARRIED

Tan is half of a couple who became the face of marriage equality when she wed Jay Mercado – twice in fact – in 2004 and then in 2009, on top of having registered in 1991 as domestic partners.

Both are female, nothing novel about their relationship in the first decade of the 21st century, especially in their adopted home of San Francisco Bay Area. Jay is a U.S. citizen; Shirley did not know her asylum appeal had been denied. And true to terror stories of authorities untimely showing up to whisk away the undocumented, Shirl and Jay’s fight to stay together began.

That’s history, they’re elated to say now.

Because of their tight schedule, the couple did not inform their friends of their visit and will likely surprise them instead. They will have time to relax, no more PTSD from that morning incident that threatened to tear them apart.

Days before their departure, Shirl could already taste buko pie baked with the velvety flesh of fresh young coconut, a specialty of their province, Laguna. They will jaunt over to Quezon, next province to the south, expressly for a noodle dish in banana leaf spiked with vinegar familiarly called Pancit Habhab.

Both hail from San Pablo City. Jay had been back there on business minus her wife. Once she took their twin sons to introduce them to their grandparents. This time she is attending to family business again, the actual reason for this trip now that her immigration card is in her hands, Shirl said.

“We’re both excited ‘cause this is our first flight together to the Philippines,” Jay said, but Shirl knows better.

“She’s the more excited one because she’s been to places she liked that she wants to share with me,” Shirl added. The trip brings them back to the beginning of their romance.

COMING OUT

Theirs is a love story spanning two countries and involving two sets of family friends.

They first met in the mid-1980s, when Shirl, then 20, and her father visited California and stayed at the home of Jay’s aunt. Upon seeing Shirl arrive from the airport, Jay, then 26, immediately felt a crush on their houseguest.

Back then Mercado had not come out, and Tan had never dated. But they hit it off and enjoyed each other’s company, with Jay taking Shirl on long drives to her favorite California landmarks.

When the time came for Shirl to fly home, they knew they had fallen in love. They remained close through every means of communication available pre-internet era. Jay soon followed her to the Philippines, and they came out to their families, who were not thrilled by the revelation. Eventually Shirl decided to listen to her heart and flew back to California to spend her life with Jay, who works in commercial insurance.

Shirl tried working as a substitute pre-school teacher but had difficulty with the last-minute scheduling. She enjoys her role as a homemaker in their picturesque Pacifica residence. – Adapted from original reprinted with permission from INQUIRER.NETUSA.

(To be concluded)