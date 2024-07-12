Upside: Happy Centennial, City of Colma!

SHE’S gorgeous, vibrant and vital – and she’s at her very prime at 100 years old.

Say happy birthday to Colma, the smallest town in San Mateo County, home to about 1,700 residents and over 1.5 million in eternal repose at its memorial parks, hence its nomenclature “City of Souls.”

Stop now if you’re about to utter a tired joke about those resting in peace beneath the town’s hallowed ground. Residents have heard it all and are unflustered by it because they know better.

This is a municipality that takes pride in its small-town feel juxtaposed to its contemporary commercial businesses and handsome residences and affordable housing. Its Town Hall along Serramonte Boulevard presents a warm welcome with its classic Mediterranean architecture housing state-of-the-art offices as it faces the new-ish Police Station across the main drag Mission Road. It is the home of the Lucky Chances Casino, source of its robust economy along with the area’s bustling auto row.

Tucked between San Bruno Mountain and the strip of valley traversing Daly City and South San Francisco, Colma overcame the pandemic without depriving residents of essential services. In the wane of COVID, the town launched Cab Connect for their older residents. As a partner with Peninsula Family Service, Colma also provides older residents with 6 one-way rides a month for $5 and an optional tip through 12 cities in the County (visit www.pfso.org).

Residents receive a monthly newsletter informing them of updates from the City Council and reminding them of upcoming events, such as this week’s major activities at 1520 Hillside Blvd., Colma 94014:

– Thursday, 3:30 – 5 pm, July 11- Intimate Partner Violence 101, a training to promote healthy relationships, homes and communities. Presented in partnership with longtime nonprofit partner ALLICE Alliance for Community Empowerment, the training will be facilitated by ALLICE clinical director Dr. Jei Africa, Director of Behavioral Health & Recovery Services for the County of San Mateo Health System (register at allicekumares@gmail.com) and

– Saturday, 11:30 am – 3 pm, July 13 – 100th Year Colma Community Fair and Parade. Booths will offer crafts, local businesses and food. Popular KGO Reporters Frances Dinglasan-Hall and Reggie Aqui will headline the event.

Colma has many reasons to celebrate. From its elected officials have dedicated several decades of service, such as seniormost Council Members Helen Fisicaro and Joanne del Rosario, who have served as Mayor for multiple terms, current Mayor John Irish Goodwin, Vice Mayor Ken Gonzalez and Council Member Carrie Slaughter, to its new City Manager Daniel Barros and City Attorney Christopher Diaz, City Clerk Michelle Estabillo, Recreation Manager Angelika Abellana and Coordinator Diana Esquivias, Police Chief John Munsey and Police Commander Sherwin Lum, the town leadership models diversity, efficiency and care in delivery of service.

Colma truly is a tiny town with a grand history deserving of cheers.

***

(Philippine News Today Executive Editor Cherie M. Querol Moreno is Executive Director of ALLICE.)