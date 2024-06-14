Upside: Manalo eyes Supervisor seat

First of 2 Parts)

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Juslyn Manalo, the first Filipina American elected in Daly City, revealed she will run for San Mateo County Supervisor in her commencement address at the Filipino graduation ceremonies at San Francisco State University, her very own alma mater.

No Filipino American has been elected to the Board of Supervisors, though Mike Guingona, the first FilAm elected in Daly City history, came close in 2016 but lost in the runoff to then-fellow Daly City Council Member David Canepa.

Canepa currently represents District 5 covering Daly City, Colma, Brisbane, parts of South San Francisco and San Bruno. Manalo’s disclosure all but confirms that Canepa, one of her mentors, will be seeking another post when his next term concludes in four years.

Manalo has won every race since 2017, topping all votes in her last campaign. She is up for reelection in November.

“I say this because we know representation matters and it matters in any field you choose. We need you there,” Manalo roused the Class of 2024: “Don’t be afraid to put our dreams out in the Universe, because the Universe will hear you.”

The San Francisco native spoke from lived experience.

“It was in this very gym 10 years ago that in 2014 as the masters graduate student co-speaker (where) I shared with the community that I wanted to run for local municipal office and use my Masters in Public Administration to serve in that role,” she began her keynote by reminiscing a milestone. Two years later, she marked a new highlight in her life by earning Daly City voters’ trust to join the City Council and swore in as Vice Mayor the same night she took her first oath of office.

INSPIRATION

Manalo’s words resonated with Public Health graduate Jade Murao, a fervent admirer.

The Vallejo, California-born daughter of immigrants who came to this country from Manila and worked at an airline shares the political leader’s aspiration to “inspire and uplift fellow Filipinxs.”

“She assigns and delegates tasks to deserving kababayans, and in doing so is inspiring the community to do the same. She’s planning on running for higher positions in the future in order to further help the community, which I found to be incredibly motivating,” Murao praised Manalo with Inquirer.netUSA. “I am certain that everyone that was in attendance at the ceremony, graduate or not, found encouragement to make a positive impact on not only the Filipinx community, but also in the broader society.”

Like Manalo, Murao grew up with a strong affinity for their ancestral culture.

“My Filipinx identity is extremely important to me because, although I wasn’t born or raised in the Philippines, embracing my Filipinx identity helps preserve, appreciate, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage, traditions, languages, and customs of the Philippines right here in the US,” she said.

“Embracing my Filipinx identity also helped create a sense of community and belonging with those who share similar cultural backgrounds and experiences. I’m happy to say that I was able to be more in touch with my roots and my culture by participating in the Pilipinx American Collegiate Endeavor (PACE) at SFSU. I was able to learn a lot about culture and history through PACE’s Internship program and participate in Philippine cultural dances.”

In her speech Manalo recalled being immersed in Filipino community activities when her mother led the FilAm Training Center in San Francisco, where newcomers learned basic skills to navigate the local job market and help them thrive in American society. – Adapted from original reprinted with permission from INQUIRER.NETUSA.

﻿

﻿(TO BE CONCLUDED)