UPSIDE: Many questions, many answers

Whatever our political loyalties, our reaction to the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Trump while campaigning in Pennsylvania more than likely would be a mix of sadness and anger.

If someone with his kind of power and wealth could afford foolproof security but nevertheless got a cheek away from death, who’s safe? From whom? For what? Was it an act of desperation? A costly ploy?

How have we come to this, where a multitude of us have sought and continue to seek refuge from strife and sorrows in our birth land?

All valid questions for which there is not one single but rather countless answers, given that we live in a democracy, where we are free to express our differing opinions.

In the heat of the moment we tend to hasty conclusions, a dangerous response. Instead we need to take a deep breath, step back, and review what has brought us to this day: Take a long hard look at what has transpired in this country and beyond.

One hundred fifty-nine years ago, someone with a mission walked into the presidential box of the Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC and fired a single shot on the back of the head of the most prominent member of the audience getting comic relief over the play “Our American Cousin.”

The man shot and killed the Great Emancipator Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States. Lincoln, whose name every presidential wannabe tends to invoke for his monumental decision to abolish slavery, was the first of four U.S. presidents to be assassinated. His killer’s motive is widely believed to have been the restoration of the Confederacy. Which did not materialize.

Older Americans will remember where they were when John F. Kennedy was felled by bullets as he and his wife waved from a motorcade at admirers in Dallas, Texas. To this day, conspiracy theories persist over the mastermind behind that tragedy. Despite the apprehension and subsequent killing of the alleged shooter by yet another gunman. Despite the FBI and Warren Commission concluding that the suspect had acted alone.

Grief gripped the country and permeated many parts of the world where America is viewed as a beacon of freedom and equality, as far away as its former colony, the archipelago on the Pacific.

Two decades later Filipinos found themselves in similar situation when Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. was assassinated during the final leg of his homecoming from political exile in the United States. To this day, many question how anyone in the military escorting him off the jet could have made the decision on their own to end the life of the greatest threat to the Marcos regime.

Whoever ordered the attack may forever be consigned to suspicion.

Luckily, the 45th US president survived. Unfortunately a life was lost in the same attack.

Unlike in the failed assassination attempt on President Reagan in 1981, the alleged gunman in Trump’s case was shot dead. Whatever or whoever drove him to the act may be buried with him.

(Cherie M. Querol Moreno is Executive Editor of Philippine News Today.)