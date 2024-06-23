US committed to a free Indo-Pacific – 7th Fleet commander

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City – US 7th Fleet commander Vice Admiral Frederick William Kacher reaffirmed his country’s stance in upholding rules-based international law to promote a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Kacher made this comment following his courtesy call to the AFP headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo where he was welcomed by AFP vice chief of staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura. (See related stories.)

“During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Cordura and Vice Admiral Kacher discussed the current security environment and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding rules-based international law to promote a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” Trinidad said.

The two officials also talked about progressive engagements in multilateral partnerships that aim to advance collective maritime domain security.

Cordura thanked he US’ continued support in enhancing the military’s capabilities, stressing the importance of the annual “Balikatan” exercise.

The Philippines, the US and other partner nations such as Australia have been conducting military drills amid Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Kacher’s visit came days after the Chinese Coast Guard rammed a Philippine vessel while on rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal, causing severe injury to a Philippine Navy personnel