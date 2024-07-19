Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto movies lead first 5 Metro film festival entries

Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto will be back in the Metro Manila Film Festival after skipping last year’s filmfest.

This as the movies of the two top grossers in the past filmfests and three other movies were chosen as official entries this year.

Vic will appear in Michael Tuviera s action-drama “The Kingdom” alongside Piolo Pascual, who appeared in last years horror flick “Mallari.”

Vic’s last MMFF headliner was 2019s “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” with Maine Mendoza.

Host-comedian Vice Ganda’s comeback movie “And The Breadwinner” Is directed by Jun Robles Lana was also selected for MMFF 2024. Eugene Domingo, Jhong Hilario and Maris Racal will join Vice in the film.

Last year’s Best Director winner for GomBurZa Pepe Diokno will adapt a film version of Himala: Isang Musical with Aicelle Santos reprising her role as Elsa.

The other two films in the first batch of entries based on scripts are Zig Dulays Green Bones starring Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo; and Kerwin Gos Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital starring Jane De Leon and Enrique Gil.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes confirmed 39 scripts were submitted for consideration, hence the decision to have 10 films in competition like last year, rather than the regular eight.

The 10 competing films of MMFF 2023 collectively brought in P1.069 billion, beating the previous record held by the 2018 edition, a feat mostly attributed to the Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera movie “Rewind” currently the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

The 2018 MMFF had a collective box office of P1.061 billion across nearly 1,200 cinemas, whereas the 2023 edition only opened in 800 theaters as several were still closed from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the goal is to open in 900 cinemas this year.

2024 is the MMFF’s 50th year and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna launched it at the Manla City Hall where the first filmfest was launched by then Mayor Antonio J. Villegas.

It was announnced that this year several cinemas will screen select past festival entries for only P50.

The first five entries:

1. “And The Breadwinner Is …” by ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. & The Idea First Company starring Vice Ganda and Eugene Domingo

2. “Green Bones” by GMA Pictures starring Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo

3. “Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital” by Reality MM Studios, INC., starring Jane de Leon, Enrique Gil, Alexa Miro and MJ Lastimosa

4. “Himala, Isang Musikal” by Kapitol Films/Unitel starring Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante

5. “The Kingdom” APT/Mzet and MQuest starring Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual

The announcement of the five script-based entries was made during the grand launch of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival with the theme “Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta.”

The launch was hosted by Jake Ejercito and Isabelle Daza. The event was attended by MMFF Executive Committee led by Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Don Artes, members of entertainment media and guests, including First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan was also present and delivered the opening remarks.

Last year, only 800 plus cinemas were opened and the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) will look into the possibility of opening 900 cinemas for this year’s MMFF.

Aside from the much-awaited MMFF 50, a number of events leading to the annual festival have been lined up such as masterclass workshops for students in Manila, Cebu, Davao, celebrity golf tournaments, the launch of a coffeetable book, and more.

“Hindi ko po masasabing pressure, pero we are elevating the bar, hindi lang sa kalidad kung ‘di sa box office. Hopefully, kami ay umaasa mapapabalik natin ‘yung mga nakapanood noong nakaraang taon and hopefully mas marami pa ngayong taon,” Artes said.

The annual parade of stars will be on December 15. The MMFF Sponsor’s Night will happen on December 21 and the Gabi ng Parangal will be held on December 27. Filipino-American visual artist Jefrë will craft this year’s trophy for the MMFF Awards night.

The deadline for the finished film submission where the other official MMFF entries shall be chosen will be on September 30