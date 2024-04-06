VP Sara, Sen. Tulfo statistically tied as presidential frontrunners

By Jennifer T. Santos

QUEZON CITY— The country’s next presidential election is still years away but politicians and the people are already talking about possible candidates.

Based on a Pulse Asia survey, broadcaster and neophyte Sen. Rafael Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte are statistically tied in first place for the 2028 presidential elections.

Pulse Asia asked 1,200 respondents nationwide from March 6 to 10 the question: “Who would you vote for if the 2028 national elections were held today?”

Tulfo at 35 percent had a 1 percent lead over Duterte’s 34 percent. Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes, as ABS-CBN reported, said this is a statistical tie, citing the survey’s +/-3 margin of error.

Tulfo enjoyed huge margins over Duterte in the National Capital Region (41 to 26), Balance Luzon (37 to 23), and Visayas (46 to 20) and Classes ABC (36-22) and E (46 to 28) while Duterte led Tulfo in Mindanao (72 to 18) and Class D (37 to 33).

Former Vice President Leni Robredo was a distant 3rd at 11 percent, followed by Sen. Imee Marcos at 5 percent, former Sen. Manny Pacquiao at 3 percent, Sen. Robin Padilla at 2 percent, Sen. Risa Hontiveros at 1 percent, and Speaker Martin Romualdez at 0.5 percent.

Others mentioned were former President Rodrigo Duterte (0.2 percent) and former Manila Mayor Isko Morendo Domagoso (0.1 percent)

Meanwhile, Sen. Grace Poe, who lost the 2016 presidential elections, topped the Vice Presidential poll at 35 percent, with Sen. Marcos a distant second at 16 percent. Pacquiao was at 14 percent, Padilla at 14 percent, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at 7 percent, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro at 4 percent, and Romualdez at 1 percent.

_______________

By Jennifer T. Santos

QUEZON CITY — Former Social Welfare Secretary and now ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo has topped the latest senatorial preference survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

Meanwhile, in the presidential survey, Vice President Sara Duterte and Tulfo are statistically tied, Pulse Asia stated in a report.

Tulfo, a brother of Sen. Rafael Raffy Tulfo, had 57.1 percentage points in the survey, was followed by actor ND former Senate President Vicente Tito Sotto (51.8) and former President Rodrigo Duterte (47.7).

They were followed by Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go (44.2), Senator Juliana Pilar Pia Cayetano (37.7), and former Senator Emmanuel Manny Pacquiao (33.7).

Rounding up those in the top 12 placers in the survey are Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Senator Imelda Imee Marcos, former Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso, broadcaster Ben Tulfo, Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., and Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

Just outside the top 12 are former Senator Panfilo Lacson, TV personality Willie Revillame, Senator Manuel Lito Lapid, and Dr. Willie Ong.