Wealth & Health (Art G. Madlaing): Clients cite need, commend mobile signing services

Last month, Ed and Myrna, husband and wife, called Mobile Signing Services (MSS) and requested help and assistance in the signing, notarization and apostille follow-up on Special Power of Attorney (SPA) needed in the Philippines.

Ed called my cell phone at (650) 438-3531 and arranged for the signing and notarization of the SPA noontime of Thursday, March 28, 2024 in their home in Pittsburg, California because this was the regular day off of his wife from work while Ed can take a short lunch break from his job nearby.

Driving from our home in San Francisco, California, my beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing and I arrived at the home of Edgar and Myrna 30 minutes early on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

After some preliminaries, I found out that Ed and Myrna and their parents were originally from Laoag, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. It was a coincidence that my grandparents (in the mother side) were originally from Laoag, Ilocos Norte, who migrated to Binalonan, Pangasinan. That’s why we have sitio “Calaoagan” in Binalonan, Pangasinan because the original residents were from Laoag, Ilocos Norte. As a result, we had friendly conversation with Ed and Myrna in Ilocano.

“Agyamanak Manong Art ta adda daytoy Mobile Signing Services ket nakaumay kayo ditoy balaymi ita nga aldaw gapo ta regular off ni asawak idiay trabajona.” (Thank you for this Mobile Signing Services Maoong Art and for driving to our home this regular day off of my wife), said Ed.

“Parti ti serbisyo mi ti umay iti kabalbalayan dagiti cliyentimi, “ (It’s part of our full-time services to come to the homes or residents of our clients), I explained to Ed and Myrna.

“Adda tinawagak a Notary Public idiay San Jose, California. Sinaludsodko no makaumay ditoy balay ngem konana a saan a makaruar idiay oficinana,” ( I called a Notary Public from San Jose, California. I asked him if he can do home visitation but he said he can’t get out from his office), Ed echoed.

“Manmano ti adda home visitation services kadagiti Notary Public. Naidumduma daytoy a servisyomi ditoy Mobile Signing Services,” ( Very few Notary Public offers home visitation services. This is one of the unique services at Mobile Signing Services), I explained to Ed and Myrna.

After the brief conversation with Ed and Myrna, I had them signed the three sets of Special Power of Attorney. I also had Ed and Myrna signed my Journal of Notarial Acts and put their right thumb marks. Then, I had my wife and the sister-in-law of Ed signed as witnesses to their signatures.

After notarization, my wife and I subsequently drove to the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section in Sacramento, California and submitted the notarized Special Power of Attorney for apostille to make it legal and binding in the Philippines.

We, at the Mobile Signing Services (MSS), are committed and dedicated to assist and help old and new clients in the signing, notarization and apostille follow-up of documents needed in the Philippines and the other member nations of the Hague Apostille Convention. Here are some benefits and advantages with MSS:

1. VERY FLEXIBLE APPOINTMENTS — Because of our very flexible appointments, Ed and Myrna were able to arrange our appointment for the signing and notarization of the Special Power of Attorney on the day off from work of Myrna. We offer flexible appointments during regular office hours, after office hours and weekends except on Sundays.

2. DISCOUNTS FOR THE ELDERLY AND VETERANS—We offer 5% to 10% discounts for the elderly and the veterans.

3. AVOID TAKING OFF FROM WORK – You don’t have to take off from work and drive to Sacramento, California just to submit notarized documents at the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section. We, at MSS, will take care everything for you.

4. FLEXIBLE LOCATION OF APPOINTMENTS —- For those who can’t come to our home-office in San Francisco, California, we can do the signing and notarization of documents in the privacy of homes, offices, hospitals, restaurants, BART Station lobby, Post Office Station lobby and other locations.

5. SAVINGS ON GAS AND MILEAGE FEES – We encourage both old and new clients to come to our home office in San Francisco to save on gas an d mileage fees ($60 to $130).

6. FREE PARKING — When we had our office at the Philippine Center near the Philippine Consulate Office, our old clients were complaining for the expensive parking fees. With our home-office in San Francisco, old and new clients can have FREE parking in our driveway and the available street parking nearby.

7. DISCOUNTS ON MULTIPLE DOCUMENTS AND MULTIPLE SIGNATURES — We offer 5% to 10% discounts on multiple documents and multiple documents for old and new clients.

8. DISCOUNTS ON DOCUMENTS DRAFTING AND PREPARATION – With our paralegal partner and lawyer-friends, we offer special discounts in the drafting, preparation and copying of documents for old and new clients.

9. CONVENIENCE AND PEACE OF MIND — With my experience as accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE #00635976) since 1981, and with the complete, unique and efficient services at MSS, you can have total convenience and peace of mind. Most of the time, it is more convenient and economical for YOU to avail yourself with the full, competent, prompt and unique services at MSS.

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE#00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco. California USA.)