Willie Revillame bounces back, closer to opening new TV5 show

By Jennifer T. Santos

Popular television host, singer and businessman Wilfredo “Willie” Revillame is nearing the homerun for the opening of his new show, this time in TV5.

It was gathered the still untitled show will start in July. The show will precede the news program, just like its run in the GMA Network.

Already, Senator Rafael Raffy Tulfo said he is happy for actor-television host Willie Revillame following his return to TV5 network.

Tulfo extended his congratulations to Revillame on his new program on the Kapatid network. The senator visited Revillame to show his support during his contract signing with tv executives last April.

Tulfo and Revillame previously hosted their separate programs on MVP-led TV5 network.

The reunion of the duo was shared on Facebook by Raffy Tulfo In Action with the title: “Hari ng Public Service at Hari ng Game Show Nagkita.”

“Sa signing ng magiging bagong show ni Willie Revillame sa Kapatid Network, pinuntahan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo si Kuya Wil para kumustahin at i-congratulate,” Raffy Tulfo in Action wrote Facebook.

“Dati nang nagkasama ang dalawa maraming taon na ang nakakaraan sa TV5. May kanya-kanyang programa sila noon — si Idol Raffy ay sa ‘T3’ at si Kuya Wil naman ay sa ‘Wil Time Bigtime.’

Abangan ang magiging bagong show ni Kuya Wil sa Kapatid Network!” the post added.

Last week, Willie introduced three of his five co-hosts, the Win Girls, composed of Inday Fatima, Queenay, and Ana Ramsey.

The three girls were also welcomed into the fold by MQuest Ventures, with two more Win Girls who are yet to be named, to team up not only on Willie’s show but also in upcoming MediaQuest and TV5 projects.

“When I met Kuya Will, to be honest, he was very kind,” said Queenay of the comebacking TV host at a mediacon, as reported by Philippine Star, an affiliate of TV 5 under the umbrella of Manny V. Pangilinan.

“Especially when it comes to food, he is generous. Pagdating sa food, (he would say), ‘O kawawa naman mga ‘to, pagod mga ‘to’ and we will all eat somewhere,” Queenay added.

As for Ana, being tapped as co-host felt like coming full circle, having previously encountered Willie on his previous show at another network, according to the Philippine Star rport. “I never imagined that the time would come when I would be his co-host,” she maintained.

“I’m very much thankful. There were also moments where we were in one table, kumakain tayo. I couldn’t believe na ang isang Willie Revillame makakasama ko sa isang lunch, dinner and (that I would) share a conversation with him,” Queenay said.

“Actually, you cannot erase the pressure because napakaganda po talaga yung legacy (that) Lola Elizabeth and Tita Jaya (built in the industry). They really achieved the peak of their success. So there’s really a pressure (for me to do the same) but at the same time, I looked up to them as an inspiration to follow in their footsteps in the industry,” stated Ana.

“Before Lola passed away, she told me na sana ma-maintain ko yung Ramsey (name) in the industry. And with God’s help and will, I hope I will stay longer in the industry,” she continued.

Fatima, meanwhile, is a beauty queen and Bisaya influencer. She is a registered medical technologist advocating for the health of persons with disabilities in her home province of Malungon, Sarangani.

“I’ve been joining pageants for more than 13 years,” recalled Fatima in a Philippine Star report. “And I always thought that if I join pageants, it will be a way for me to get discovered to be an actress. But that was like almost a decade ago.”

“But when I did content (creation), vlogging, that’s when people recognized me as Inday Fatima. I showed them who I am — someone who came from the province, yung nago-open ng buko, nagaakyat ng mga puno. I showed them what it was like having a simple life in the province. I got discovered, just by being me, my natural self,” she added.

So when the opportunity opened up for Fatima to be part of Win Girls and be on TV, she considered it as a huge milestone and described it as a “leap of faith.”

“I’ve done hosting in pageants but this is my first time to be onscreen, on TV kaya I’m sure sina mama naiiyak na din talaga,” she onfessed.

Likewise, TikTok content creator Queenay couldn’t be more grateful for the people who supported her content on social media platforms, especially her fellow Batangueños.

“I will use my platforms, create more videos behind-the-scenes kung paano kami nagsho-shoot (to connect and entertain more viewers),” said Queenay on how she will use her platforms to introduce her newly formed group.

“At least (in that way) they will get to know us more, not only me, but also the Win Girls and the program. They will see kung gaano kasaya yung bonding na nabubuo namin sa show,” she was quoted as saying by Philippine Star.

In terms of preparations, Queenay said that she will think of content that the audience will surely like. “Aside from a day in my life (content), I will also feature videos where they can see us dancing, with the Win Girls and malay natin,