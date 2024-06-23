Willie Revillame new show is ‘Wil to Win’ on  TV5

The long awaited game show of singer, composer and host Willie Revillame will soon air on TV5.

“Wil to Win” will be the title of the show.

“Ilang tulog na lang may programa na naman ang bawat Pilipino,” Willie, Wilfredo Buendia Revilliame in real life, said..

“Magmula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, kasama ninyo na po ang bagong programa dito yan sa TV5,” announced Willie from the Studio 6 of the Kapatid network.

Willie said he feels so ecstatic for the forthcoming pilot episode of his show.

However, the exact date of its initial episode hasn’t been announced yet.

“Magsisimula po ang programa ng araw ng linggo. Kung anong date po…abangan ninyo. Alam ninyo kung bakit, it’s family day. Yung linggong yung makakasama namin kayo. Pagkatapos ng linggo, tuloy-tuloy na po. Magmula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, kasama ninyo na po ang bagong programa dito yan sa TV5,” he said.

During the Facebook livestream, Revillame showed a video compilation of his journey with “Wowowin” which moved him to tears.

“Salamat, Wowowin,” he said with his breaking voice. “For almost seven years, araw-araw ko kayong kasama sa GMA. Maraming pagsubok, maraming nangyari; may luha ng kaligayahan, may luha ng hinagpis na araw-araw kong nararamdaman.”

“Sorry, naging emosyonal ako kasi mawawala na ho kasi si ‘Wowowin.’ Magpapaalam na po ang programang ‘Wowowin,’” he added.

He was the host of the show’s TV5 iteration that were titled “Willing Willie” and “Wowowillie” from 2010 to 2013.

Earlier, Revillame revealed that he had in fact been offered a contract renewal by GMA-7 for his show “Wowowin” before he decided to leave the network in 2022.

“I’m so thankful naman po sa GMA dahil talagang binigyan naman ako ng importansya. Iba ‘yung binigyan ng sariling studio,” Revillame said on a Facebook live as reported by Philippine Star.

“Kaya lang may pagkakataon sa buhay mo na minsan, mabigat ka mag-desisyon kung kailangan. Nagkaroon ako ng Wil Tower because of Sen. Manny Villar, so, nu’ng kinausap nila ako, gusto kong tumulong, ‘di ba?” he recalled.

Wil Tower is a high-rise condominium in Quezon City by Vista Residences, owned by the Villar family.

Revillame’s “Wowowin,” which aired on GMA from May 2015 to February 2022, started airing on the Villar’s fledgling network AllTV from September 2022 to April 2023.

Revillame looked back at the almost seven years his show aired on GMA, repeatedly thanking GMA executives for giving him the chance to air his popular show.

“Magpapaalam na po ang programa for six and half years. Sinamahan n’yo ako araw-araw sa GMA,” he said.

Revillame then revealed about the contract renewal.

“May contract renewal ako sa GMA kaya lang nag-desisyon ako sa buhay ko ng isang bagay na, ganyan talaga ang buhay e. Marami kang nadidinig na kung anu-ano. Laos ka na. Mayabang ka, arogante ka. Hindi niyo alam kung ano ‘yung pinagdaanan ko sa programang ‘Wowowin,'” he remarked after watching the slide show that summed up all that had happened in his show.

“Again sa mga taong nakasama ko, walang hatred, walang sama ng loob, puro pasasalamat lang. Maraming-maraming salamat at again nakabukas na naman ang pinto. Not for me, ito po ay para sa mga tao,” he revealed.

