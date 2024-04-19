Bea Alonzo deletes photos with Dominic Roque on her Instagram

Actress Bea Alonzo seemingly ended the speculations concerning her and former fiancé Dominic Roque after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she deleted their photos together on her Instagram account.

Reports on Bea’s action hugged the headlines in the Manila showbiz circle and media like GMA Network, Bea’s new home studio, and DZRH radio-television.

The decision of Bea, 36, who is Phylbert Angelli Ranollo Fagestrom in real life, will now trigger those still hoping to see her and Dominic Roque back in each other’s arm to drop such hopes.

In the past, the celebrity couple openly shared on their respective accounts photos and videos from their travels as well as special moments together, according to the Manila media.

As of press time, their photos are no longer seen on the actress’ account, it was gathered.

This comes days after netizens spotted Roque using a photo of Bea and her dog Walter as wallpaper on his mobile phone.

In February, through a joint statement, Bea and Dominic confirmed that they have mutually ended their engagement.

However, they did not confirm the status of their relationship at that time, DZRH reported.

The former couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 and was engaged two years after in July 2023.

Meanwhile, some of her vlogs with Dominic, such as their Japan trip in January, Dominic’s proposal, GMA Gala Night, Valentine’s Car Camping Date in Rizal, and their European trip are still up on her YouTube channel as of writing, GMA reported.

Bea is currently taping her upcoming series with Carla Abellana called “Widow’s War.”