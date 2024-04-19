Alden, Kathryn to film ‘Hello’ sequel in Canada

By Jennifer T. Santos

Are two of the country’s top leading men Alden Richards and Jericho Rosales courting actress Kathryn Bernardo?

So it seems, according to showbiz reporter and vlogger Ogie Diaz and his statement has sizzled and thrilled Kathryn and Alden’s fans and supporters no end.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” erstwhile the country’s top grossing movie until “Rewind” of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera overtook it’s gross ticket sales, is in the works.

In fact, it was reported that Director Cathy Garcia Sampana is now in Canada scouting for places where to shoot and coordinating with people who maybe involved in the Kathryn Bernardo-Alden Richards second teamup movie.

The first “Hello” movie was shot almost entirely in Hong Kong. In that movie, Kathryn was to leave Alden in Hong Kong to pursue new opportunities in Canada.

In the. sequel, it is expected that Alden will follow Kathryn in Canada.

Reports indicated that the “Hello” sequel may be an entry in the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival, which will have its Hollywood edition in Los Angeles like the just concluded 2023 filmfest.

It was gathered that many producers are now preparing for the filmfest due to the good showing of 10 entry movies last December in which “Rewind” became the top grosser and top earning movie of all time.

It was reported that director Cathy is accompanied by her Star Cinema team in scouting for places where the new Kathryn-Alden starrer will be shot.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Ogie Diaz said that his source from Bernardo’s camp confirmed that both Alden and Jericho are now courting the 28-year-old actress.

“Nanliligaw na itong si Alden kay Kathryn at makikita naman iyan sa kanilang body language,” the veteran showbiz reporter said.

He added that the actress’ family likes Alden, her “Hello Love, Goodbye” co-star, as he is a businessman, financially stable, and responsible.

“Si Alden ay isang negosyante, financially stable, responsable, kaya natutuwa kay Alden ang pamilya ni Kathryn. Dahil ‘yung mga gusto nila sa lalaki, pino-posses ni Alden,” Ogie revealed.

In his vlog, Ogie also confirmed that Jericho is pursuing Kathryn. However, her family prefers Alden over the 44-year-old actor who had had wives.

“Ayun na nga, ang sabi rin ng aking source ay nanliligaw din daw itong si Jericho Rosales kay Kathryn Bernardo. Pero kung botohan at botohan daw sa pamilya ni Kathryn, parang mas boto sila kay Alden,” Ogie added in a DZRH report.

Jericho was not spotted at the housewarming of Kathryn’s new home but Alden was there and previously in her birthday party in El Nido, Palawan and post-party in Manila.

Meanwhile, Alden recently addressed a viral video of him giving a bouquet to Kathryn during a party

“I was invited and siyempre, it was part of her post-birthday celebration with friends and family. Masaya naman ‘yung naging experience and you can see how happy Kath is right now,” he said.

Asked on the real score between him and Kathryn, Alden said: “What you see is what you get,” adding that there is no need always to share this kind of matter on social media.

“You know, sometimes ‘yung mga personal things that’s happening, better be personal na lang,” he said.

Friends and family attended the house blessing of actress Kathryn Bernardo and her family’s new home last week.

The intimate event was documented by Nice Print Photography, a company often hired for weddings, prenuptials, and other similar big occasions, Philippine Star reported.

Photos of Kathryn’s close friends like Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, Trina Guytingco, Maymay Entrata, Robi Domingo, and Kakai Bautista during the party have since surfaced in social media.

Nice Print also captured a lot of pictures of Kathryn with “Hello, Love, Goodbye” co-star Alden Richards, who is rumored to be courting her.

Other fellow actors and friends of Kathryn who were at the house blessing were Piolo Pascual, Chie Filomeno, Darren Espanto, Ria Atayde, Dimples Romana, Loisa Andalio, Jason Marvin Hernandez, and Alyssa Valdez.