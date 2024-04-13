Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards continue to sizzle fans, bare new movie together

By Jennifer T. Santos

Yes, Maria Clara.

Showbiz fans and supporters of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are sizzling with speculations as they celebrated Kathryn’s birthday together with other close friends in El Nido, Palawan and followed by a post-birthday celebration in Manila.

Videos that came out of the birthday celebration made netizens abuzz as Alden gave flowers to Kathryn and dedicated a song to her.

Later, Kathryn and Alden confirmed that they will soon start a movie together, possibly a sequel to the top grossing film “Hello, Love, Goodbye” which, until the movie “Rewind” by real wife-husband Marian Rivera and Dingdong Gonzales, was the country’s top grossing film of all time netting nearly P900 million.

Many were surprised when Alden attended Kathryn’s post-birthday celebration on April where he brought a big bouquet of Ecuardorian roses and embraced the actress.

Speculations immediately rose that something romantic maybe going between the two popular actors following Kathryn’s breakup with long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

It was shown on the video that aside from the big bouquet of Ecuadorian roses, Alden carried with him a gift on paper bag which he handed to the actress.

Meanwhile, if plans will not miscarry, shooting of the new movie of Kathryn and Alden will start in August.

“Ang naging agreement naming tatlo — ako, si Direk Cathy [Garcia-Molina] and si Kath — kung magkakaroon ng part two, kailangan kung sino mang tao na kasama namin noong part one, kami pa rin po lahat,” Alden said in an interview.

Many fans and supporters are happy with Alden’s gestures, it was reported.

A netizen tweeted: “I know that kathryn is still in the healing process but I am now rooting for them. Good ppl deserves good ppl too! #KathDen.”

Another netizen wrote:, “I am now rooting for this duo! They both deserve all the happiness in the world #KathDen.”

“Dont tell me di ka din kinilig dito ? like how alden touch and hug kath. My #KathDen heart is soooo happy. Yong ramdam mo how genuine kath smile because of him. #KathDen,” another netizen said.

It was reported that unknown to many, Kathryn and Alden are very close friends although they belong to two competing networks, she with ABS-CBN and he with GMA Network.

Their friendship started when they teamed up in the top grossing movie in 2019, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” many scenes of which were shot in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Liza Soberano disclosed that the role of Kathryn in the movie was offered to her. The role of Alden, on the other hand, was offered to Daniel Padilla.

In another video, Alden and Kathryn are shown doing selfie and both were shown vry comfortable with each other.

It was gathered that the Kathryn-Alden sequel maybe entered in the next Metro Manila Film Festival.

Fans and supporters said they will be all-out for the new movie of Kathryn and Alden.

Meanwhile, Daniel Padilla allegedly prohibited Kathryn from doing “Hello Love Goodbye” (HLG) sequel with Alden Richards.

Veteran entertainment reporter Reggee Bonoan reported this in Bandera quoting a source who told her that the blockbuster movie’s sequel was in the works right after it became successful when it was released in 2019, but Daniel allegedly prohibited his then girlfriend Kathryn to do it.

Bandera’s report was republished by Philippine Star.

“Nu’ng kumita ang HLG, may follow-up agad sana at naka-set na kaso nagkaroon ng pandemya kaya 2021 dapat sinimulan. Eh, umarya ang lolo Daniel mo at binawalan si Kathryn na ‘wag gawin kaya hindi natuloy,” the source allegedly told Bonoan

“Eh, ngayong hiwalay na, itinuloy na. Wala nang bawal-bawal kay Kathryn ngayon. Gagawin niya ang alam niyang makagaganda sa career niya at saka kaibigan niya si Alden noon pa,” the source said.

“Hello Love Goodbye” was once the top grossing Filipino movie of all time with P880 million in revenues, until Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s 2023 movie, “Rewind,” topped it with P900 million.

Philstar.com reached out to Star Magic and Daniel’s camp for comment, but there is still no reply as of press time. (cmtpr1962@yahoo.com.ph)