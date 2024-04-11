HEALTH & WEALTH: Reader finds solution to health problems with Synergy B-10

After reading my column “Amazing Synergy B-10 health food supplement” in the Philippine News Today,” Louie Whitney called me last Monday morning, April 1, 2024 to order some bottles of B-10 for his health problems.

Louie told me that he is suffering from diabetes, kidney problem, insomnia, lack of energy and other ailments. He had been praying that God will help him find solution to his healthproblems. He called me because of what I experienced after taking SB-10 for few days (e.g. better and deeper sleep, more energy, blood sugar level became normal from ranges 97-110, blood pressure became normal from ranges 101/68 to 118/78).

The special report of broadcaster Bing Formento I mentioned in my column also caught his attention particularly the testimonials of those who had tried SB-10 and found solutions to health problems like the following: Insomnia or problem in sleeping, Allergies, Arthritis, Lack of Energy, Cold Sores, Goiter, Migraine, Cataract, Aging, Fever, Stomach Pain, Bad Breath, Hypertension, Obesity or Overweight, Acne, Eczema, Menstrual Cramps, Dundruff, EyeFloater, and other ailments or health issues.

Jun Isiderio (who introduced SB-10) and I met Louie Whitney in the house of his sister in Concord, California last Monday, April 1, 2024 about 4:30pm. When we met him at the door, Louie was limping and could hardly walk so he slowly took his seat at the cough, with the assistance of his mother Teresa Marbella Whitney. After some preliminaries, Jun Isiderio conducted special Synergy Benefits-10 presentation to Louie, his mother and his two sisters May Whitney and Ethel Whitney , both practicing nurses, who subsequently arrived.

After the special SB-10 presentation, Jun Isiderio massaged and rubbed with SB-10 the legs, arms and back of Louie. Then, I assisted Louie in drinking 20 drops of SB-10 with bottled water. After about 15 minutes, Louie tried to stretch his legs and arms and then stood up and walked. Everybody were surprised including his mother and two sisters.

“Ngayon ku lang nakitang lumakad dahil ang kanyang mga paa ay mabigat, Palagi na lang nakaupo sa cough” (It’s only now that I saw him walked because his feet are heavy. He always sit and stay at the cough),testified his mother Teresa who had been assisting, caring and watching for him. His sister Ethel Whitney also rubbed her painful back and shoulder with SB-10. Then, I assisted her to drink 20 drops of SB-10 with bottled water. After about 20 minutes the pain was gone.

With the astonishing effectiveness of SB-10, Louie immediately ordered 5 bottles of SB-10, Then, his sister Ethel Whitney (a practicing nurse) also ordered 5 bottles of SB-10. Jun Isiderio and I left the Whitney residence in Concord, California about 7:00 pm. The following day, Jun Isiderio texted me in Tagalog.

“Maaga pa tumawag si Louie. Excited sa experiences niya. Mahimbing daw tulog niya. At lumakas. Sabi daw ng Mrs. niya mabilis na siya umakyat ng hagdan. Pati yong Mrs. niya masakit daw likod pinunasan ng SB-10 after 30 minutes wala na raw sakit. Very thankful siya na ginamit ka ng Lord para makilala ang product.(Louie called very early excited with his experience. He slept very deep. He regained strength. Even his wife with back pain, he rubbed with SB-10, after 30 minutes the pain was gone. He is very thankful that the Lord used you for him to know the product).

My beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing drove to Sacramento, California the following morning of Tuesday, April 2, 2024 to submit notarized documents to the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section, for apostille. After arriving home in San Francisco, I called Louie to confirm what Jun texted me and asked him how he got his American name Louie Whitney.

“Ang great great grandfather namin na si Gen. Whitney ay naging kasama ni Gen. DouglasMacArthur. Ang grandfather namin naman, na anak ni Gen. Whitney, ay nakilala niya ang isang Filipina na naging asawa at ang Whitney clan ay nagsettle down sa Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya. Naging Mayor sa Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya ng maraming taon ang grandfather namin (Our great, great grandfather Gen. Whitney was the companion of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Then our grandfather (son of Gen. Whitney) met a Filipina who became his wife and the Whitney clan settled down in Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya. Our grandfather became Mayor of Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya for many years,”) narrated Louie.

“Impalubos ni Apo Dios a nagkitatayo tapno ado ti matulongan tayo kadagiti adda saksakitna. (God allowed that we met together so that we can help many who are suffering from various ailments/sickness) concluded Louie.

PREVENTION AND MAINTENANCE

In the Synergy Benefits-10 special presentation, Jun Isiderio showed the actual pictures of the foot of his close friend which restored to normalcy after 6 days, showing the effectiveness and the wonder working power of SB-10.

Could something like these in the pictures be happening inside a person’s body without his/her knowing it? Absolutely! We hear many times of people who are diagnosed with stage 3 or stage 4 of infections or diseases (now cancer or kidney dialysis) only after some test or examinations.

SB-10 FOR PREVENTION: Daily intake of SB-10 may help in arresting or preventing anomalies that may be happening in the body before they became serious or advanced (now stage 3 or stage 4 cancer or kidney problems requiring dialysis or surgery), especially because those conditions inside the body are not seen, unlike those occurring outside the body that are obvious and visible.

AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN A POUND OF CURE: It is better and more economical to have daily intake of SB-10 (only about $30 monthly) NOW than staying in the hospital and paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for doctor and hospital bills.

My good friend and client Mark Flores told me that with proper diet, healthy lifestyle plus natural health food supplement like SB-10, we can reach the ripe old age of 120 years citing Genesis 6:3.

“My spirit will not contend with man forever, for he is mortal, his days will be a hundred and twenty years” (Genesis 6:3, NIV)

As active Evangelist and founder of FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST), I am committed and dedicated to share the gospel and SB-10 to ALL my FRANCS ( F riends, R elatives, A cquaintances, N eighbors, C o-Workers, Strangers) for good health (spiritually and physically) and longevity.

I, therefore, encourage YOU to take daily intake of SB-10 for your good health and longevity.Remember, YOUR GOOD HEALTH IS YOUR WEALTH . YOU can order your initial 5bottles supply of SB-10 for you and your family like what we offered to Louie Whitney and his sister Ethel Whitney, a practicing nurse.

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE# 00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)